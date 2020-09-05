September 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics on June 26. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 37.5% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $210.00, implying a 195.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

