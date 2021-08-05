August 5, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGNResearch Report), Owens & Minor (OMIResearch Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (INSPResearch Report).

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Sell rating on Amgen, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $228.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 46.2% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $227.09.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Owens & Minor (OMI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell reiterated a Buy rating on Owens & Minor on August 3 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.6% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens & Minor is a Hold with an average price target of $42.50.

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark reiterated a Buy rating on Inspire Medical Systems yesterday and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $211.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 72.2% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Irhythm Technologies, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inspire Medical Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $256.60, which is a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019