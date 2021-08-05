Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report), Owens & Minor (OMI – Research Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (INSP – Research Report).

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Sell rating on Amgen, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $228.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 46.2% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $227.09.

Owens & Minor (OMI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell reiterated a Buy rating on Owens & Minor on August 3 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.6% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens & Minor is a Hold with an average price target of $42.50.

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark reiterated a Buy rating on Inspire Medical Systems yesterday and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $211.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 72.2% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Irhythm Technologies, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inspire Medical Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $256.60, which is a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

