April 29, 2021   Healthcare

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Stryker (NYSE: SYK)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amgen (AMGNResearch Report), Illumina (ILMNResearch Report) and Stryker (SYKResearch Report).

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Sell rating on Amgen, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $236.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $250.24, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Atlantic Equities also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $200.00 price target.

Illumina (ILMN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte maintained a Hold rating on Illumina on April 27 and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $405.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 81.3% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and NanoString Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Illumina is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $431.36, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Stryker (SYK)

Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar reiterated a Hold rating on Stryker yesterday and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $259.58, close to its 52-week high of $268.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Kumar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stryker with a $276.28 average price target, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

