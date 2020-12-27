December 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TARS)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGNResearch Report) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARSResearch Report).

Amgen (AMGN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Amgen on December 22. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $222.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 57.6% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $266.12, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $253.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

In a report issued on December 23, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 53.2% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.80, implying a -12.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019