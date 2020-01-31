January 31, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amgen (AMGNResearch Report) and Miragen Therapeutics (MGENResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Yaron Werber from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Amgen, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $226.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 70.8% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $248.00, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $277.00 price target.

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 48.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Anchiano Therapeutics, Outlook Therapeutics, and Soleno Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.75, an 115.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
