Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and IMV (NASDAQ: IMV)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) and IMV (IMV – Research Report).

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report issued on January 14, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan assigned a Hold rating to Amgen. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $241.49, close to its 52-week high of $244.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 47.5% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $252.00, representing a 4.1% upside. In a report issued on January 10, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

IMV (IMV)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe assigned a Buy rating to IMV on January 15 and set a price target of C$12.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 44.6% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Cipher Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMV with a $8.35 average price target.

