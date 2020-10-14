Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) and HCA Healthcare (HCA – Research Report).

Amgen (AMGN)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Hold rating on Amgen yesterday and set a price target of $223.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $237.65.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 57.1% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $266.81 average price target, a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

In a report issued on October 11, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare, with a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 65.8% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

HCA Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $150.31, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

