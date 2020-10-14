October 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Amgen (AMGNResearch Report) and HCA Healthcare (HCAResearch Report).

Amgen (AMGN)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Hold rating on Amgen yesterday and set a price target of $223.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $237.65.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 57.1% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $266.81 average price target, a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

In a report issued on October 11, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare, with a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 65.8% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

HCA Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $150.31, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

