Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN), Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amarin (AMRN – Research Report), Boston Scientific (BSX – Research Report) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY – Research Report).

Amarin (AMRN)

Amarin received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from Leerink Partners analyst Jim Kelly on September 23. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atea Pharmaceuticals, Aligos Therapeutics, and Myovant Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amarin with a $11.00 average price target.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

In a report issued on September 23, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Boston Scientific, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.70, close to its 52-week high of $46.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 61.6% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Boston Scientific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.97, representing a 33.6% upside. In a report issued on September 14, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

In a report issued on September 24, Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 72.5% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Patterson Companies.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.86, representing a 22.7% upside. In a report issued on September 24, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

