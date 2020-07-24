July 24, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Amag Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMAG), Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAGResearch Report), Ocular Therapeutix (OCULResearch Report) and Edwards Lifesciences (EWResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 50.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amag Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $8.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.64, close to its 52-week high of $9.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 53.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocular Therapeutix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.67, implying a 42.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

In a report released today, Cecilia Furlong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Intuitive Surgical, and Lemaitre Vascular.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $82.80 average price target, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019