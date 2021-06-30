Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT), Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Altimmune (ALT – Research Report), Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL – Research Report) and SCYNEXIS (SCYX – Research Report).

Altimmune (ALT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Altimmune today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 48.2% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altimmune is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.40, a 67.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Ocular Therapeutix. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.9% and a 54.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocular Therapeutix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 49.8% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.50.

