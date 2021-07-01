Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) and Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Altimmune (ALT – Research Report) and Metacrine (MTCR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Altimmune (ALT)

Evercore ISI analyst Liisa Bayko maintained a Buy rating on Altimmune yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.85, close to its 52-week low of $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Bayko is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 44.0% success rate. Bayko covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altimmune is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.86, a 132.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Metacrine (MTCR)

Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer maintained a Buy rating on Metacrine yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.80, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 54.4% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, and Finch Therapeutics Group.

Metacrine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

