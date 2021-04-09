April 9, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC), Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ: OCUP) and Ontrak (NASDAQ: OTRK)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alphatec Holdings (ATECResearch Report), Ocuphire Pharma (OCUPResearch Report) and Ontrak (OTRKResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ocuphire Pharma, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 47.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocuphire Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.50, implying a 301.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, JonesTrading also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Ontrak (OTRK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Ontrak yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ontrak with a $47.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019