Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC), Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ: OCUP) and Ontrak (NASDAQ: OTRK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC – Research Report), Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP – Research Report) and Ontrak (OTRK – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ocuphire Pharma, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 47.6% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocuphire Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.50, implying a 301.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, JonesTrading also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Ontrak (OTRK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Ontrak yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ontrak with a $47.00 average price target.

