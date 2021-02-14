February 14, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY), DaVita (NYSE: DVA) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNYResearch Report), DaVita (DVAResearch Report) and Exelixis (EXELResearch Report).

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report issued on February 11, Luca Issi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $157.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 55.6% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $170.88, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on February 1, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

DaVita (DVA)

In a report issued on February 11, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on DaVita, with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 69.5% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and The Ensign Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DaVita is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.20, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Exelixis (EXEL)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis on February 10 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.91.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 58.2% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Agios Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.00, which is a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

