Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY), AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY – Research Report), AngioDynamics (ANGO – Research Report) and Medtronic (MDT – Research Report).

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 51.7% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Precision BioSciences, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $161.71 average price target, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

AngioDynamics (ANGO)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on AngioDynamics, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.57, close to its 52-week high of $19.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 53.4% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AngioDynamics with a $18.00 average price target.

Medtronic (MDT)

The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.70, close to its 52-week high of $122.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 56.7% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.26.

