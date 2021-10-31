Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY – Research Report) and Gilead Sciences (GILD – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report issued on October 29, Gary Nachman from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $159.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $195.24, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report issued on October 29, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 39.7% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.36, implying a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

