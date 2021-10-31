October 31, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD)

By Jason Carr

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNYResearch Report) and Gilead Sciences (GILDResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report issued on October 29, Gary Nachman from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $159.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $195.24, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report issued on October 29, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 39.7% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.36, implying a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

