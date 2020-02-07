February 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alnylam Pharma (ALNYResearch Report) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.96, close to its 52-week high of $125.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 41.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.47, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released yesterday, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 48.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Collegium Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.60, representing a 34.1% upside. In a report issued on January 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019