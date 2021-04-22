Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) and Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO – Research Report) and Applied DNA Sciences (APDN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 44.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $46.50 average price target, implying a 42.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.58, close to its 52-week low of $4.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 63.5% and a 52.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied DNA Sciences with a $18.33 average price target.

