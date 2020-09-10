September 10, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) and Beyondspring (NASDAQ: BYSI)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNAResearch Report) and Beyondspring (BYSIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

In a report issued on September 8, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.17, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 46.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals with a $11.00 average price target, implying an 840.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Beyondspring (BYSI)

In a report issued on September 8, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 49.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyondspring with a $42.50 average price target.

