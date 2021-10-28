Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) and Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alkermes (ALKS – Research Report), Teladoc (TDOC – Research Report) and Lantern Pharma (LTRN – Research Report).

Alkermes (ALKS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Alkermes, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 48.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Alkermes has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.60, which is a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $138.63, close to its 52-week low of $120.67.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 68.6% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Momentive Global, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $188.38, a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

Lantern Pharma (LTRN)

In a report released today, Michael King from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Lantern Pharma, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.13, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 55.3% success rate. King covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intellia Therapeutics, Werewolf Therapeutics, and Compass Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lantern Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

