Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) and Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alkermes (ALKSResearch Report), Teladoc (TDOCResearch Report) and Lantern Pharma (LTRNResearch Report).

Alkermes (ALKS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Alkermes, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 48.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Alkermes has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.60, which is a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $138.63, close to its 52-week low of $120.67.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 68.6% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Momentive Global, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $188.38, a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

Lantern Pharma (LTRN)

In a report released today, Michael King from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Lantern Pharma, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.13, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 55.3% success rate. King covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intellia Therapeutics, Werewolf Therapeutics, and Compass Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lantern Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

