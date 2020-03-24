Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) and Planet 13 Holdings (Other OTC: PLNHF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN – Research Report) and Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF – Research Report).

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.13, close to its 52-week low of $72.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 39.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals with a $139.70 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on Planet 13 Holdings today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.88, close to its 52-week low of $0.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -50.5% and a 0.0% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, KLDiscovery, and Daseke.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Planet 13 Holdings with a $3.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.