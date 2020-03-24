March 24, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) and Planet 13 Holdings (Other OTC: PLNHF)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXNResearch Report) and Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHFResearch Report).

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.13, close to its 52-week low of $72.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 39.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals with a $139.70 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on Planet 13 Holdings today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.88, close to its 52-week low of $0.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -50.5% and a 0.0% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, KLDiscovery, and Daseke.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Planet 13 Holdings with a $3.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019