August 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO), Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) and Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRVL)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Akero Therapeutics (AKROResearch Report), Replimune Group (REPLResearch Report) and Prevail Therapeutics (PRVLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Chardan Capital analyst Michael Morabito reiterated a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Viking Therapeutics.

Akero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.20, a 60.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Replimune Group (REPL)

Wedbush analyst Robert Driscoll reiterated a Buy rating on Replimune Group on August 10 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.57, close to its 52-week high of $26.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Driscoll is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.0% and a 31.6% success rate. Driscoll covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Five Prime Therapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Replimune Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.50, a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

In a report released yesterday, Laura Chico from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Prevail Therapeutics, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 47.1% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prevail Therapeutics with a $22.50 average price target, which is a 66.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019