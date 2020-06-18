June 18, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO), Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Akero Therapeutics (AKROResearch Report), Cara Therapeutics (CARAResearch Report) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 41.4% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Theratechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akero Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.50, representing a 36.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.32, close to its 52-week high of $113.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 56.3% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Homology Medicines, and Stoke Therapeutics.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.18, implying a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019