March 18, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Akero Therapeutics (AKROResearch Report) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Edward Nash maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Nash is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 38.0% success rate. Nash covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Theratechnologies.

Akero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.20, which is a 152.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee reiterated a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 41.2% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.50, implying a 97.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

