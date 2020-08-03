Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) and Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ: LGND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT – Research Report) and Ligand Pharma (LGND – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Aimmune Therapeutics, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.48, close to its 52-week low of $10.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 47.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aimmune Therapeutics with a $35.78 average price target, which is a 169.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma today and set a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 53.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.00.

