Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALRN) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN – Research Report) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 53.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aileron Therapeutics with a $4.33 average price target.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Zimmer Biomet Holdings today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 56.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings with a $129.77 average price target, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

