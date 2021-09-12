September 12, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Agilent (NYSE: A), Danaher (NYSE: DHR) and Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Agilent (AResearch Report), Danaher (DHRResearch Report) and Affimed (AFMDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Agilent (A)

In a report issued on September 9, Jim Kelly from Leerink Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Agilent. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $177.23, close to its 52-week high of $179.57.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agilent is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $177.11.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Danaher (DHR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte reiterated a Buy rating on Danaher on September 9 and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $329.99, close to its 52-week high of $333.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 79.9% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and NanoString Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Danaher is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $332.07, which is a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $370.00 price target.

Affimed (AFMD)

In a report issued on September 9, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Affimed. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 36.2% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Bolt Biotherapeutics, and Genocea Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Affimed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019