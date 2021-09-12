Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Agilent (NYSE: A), Danaher (NYSE: DHR) and Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Agilent (A – Research Report), Danaher (DHR – Research Report) and Affimed (AFMD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Agilent (A)

In a report issued on September 9, Jim Kelly from Leerink Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Agilent. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $177.23, close to its 52-week high of $179.57.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agilent is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $177.11.

Danaher (DHR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte reiterated a Buy rating on Danaher on September 9 and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $329.99, close to its 52-week high of $333.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 79.9% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and NanoString Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Danaher is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $332.07, which is a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $370.00 price target.

Affimed (AFMD)

In a report issued on September 9, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Affimed. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 36.2% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Bolt Biotherapeutics, and Genocea Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Affimed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

