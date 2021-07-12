July 12, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) and Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aerie Pharma (AERIResearch Report) and Quidel (QDELResearch Report).

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.3% and a 40.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Quidel (QDEL)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Quidel. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.44, close to its 52-week low of $103.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Guardant Health, and Myriad Genetics.

Quidel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.33, implying a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019