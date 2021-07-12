Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) and Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report) and Quidel (QDEL – Research Report).

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.3% and a 40.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25.

Quidel (QDEL)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Quidel. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.44, close to its 52-week low of $103.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Guardant Health, and Myriad Genetics.

Quidel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.33, implying a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

