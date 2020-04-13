Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) and Neurocrine (NASDAQ: NBIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report) and Neurocrine (NBIX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.25, close to its 52-week low of $10.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 35.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $34.67 average price target, a 155.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.2% and a 32.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.86, representing a 25.5% upside. In a report issued on April 3, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

