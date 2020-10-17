October 17, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) and Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adicet Bio (ACETResearch Report) and Durect (DRRXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Durect (DRRX)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Durect on September 23 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 47.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Durect has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, implying a 233.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019