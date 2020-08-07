Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS – Research Report) and Editas Medicine (EDIT – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 40.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75.

Editas Medicine (EDIT)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Editas Medicine. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 39.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Editas Medicine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00, implying a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

