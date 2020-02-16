February 16, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) and Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Acorda Therapeutics (ACORResearch Report), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBHResearch Report) and Insulet (PODDResearch Report).

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

In a report issued on February 13, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Acorda Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.79, close to its 52-week low of $1.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 49.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Acorda Therapeutics with a $7.50 average price target.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings on February 13 and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.40, close to its 52-week high of $160.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $172.00, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (PODD)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Hold rating on Insulet on February 13. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $212.32, close to its 52-week high of $212.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 25.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Insulet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.50.

