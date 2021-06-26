Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ: AEMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV – Research Report) and Aethlon Medical (AEMD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.35, close to its 52-week low of $6.85.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 44.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Achieve Life Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.00, a 400.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Aethlon Medical yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 52.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Applied DNA Sciences, and Sensus Healthcare.

Aethlon Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, which is a 94.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

