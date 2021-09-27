September 27, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN), Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Acceleron Pharma (XLRNResearch Report), Prothena (PRTAResearch Report) and AstraZeneca (AZNResearch Report).

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released today, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Acceleron Pharma, with a price target of $179.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $167.65, close to its 52-week high of $174.24.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 56.4% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Puma Biotechnology, and Nurix Therapeutics.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.80.

Prothena (PRTA)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Prothena, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.32, close to its 52-week high of $78.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 43.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prothena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.67, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

AstraZeneca (AZN)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AstraZeneca, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.35, close to its 52-week high of $61.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.7% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AstraZeneca with a $70.30 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

