Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN), Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN – Research Report), Prothena (PRTA – Research Report) and AstraZeneca (AZN – Research Report).

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released today, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Acceleron Pharma, with a price target of $179.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $167.65, close to its 52-week high of $174.24.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 56.4% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Puma Biotechnology, and Nurix Therapeutics.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.80.

Prothena (PRTA)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Prothena, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.32, close to its 52-week high of $78.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 43.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prothena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.67, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

AstraZeneca (AZN)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AstraZeneca, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.35, close to its 52-week high of $61.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.7% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AstraZeneca with a $70.30 average price target.

