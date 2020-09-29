Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN – Research Report) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma, with a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.96, close to its 52-week high of $112.89.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 48.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.50, which is a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics, with a price target of $57.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 65.0% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intellia Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.13, implying a 75.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

