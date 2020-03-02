Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD – Research Report), Tilray (TLRY – Research Report) and Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 49.8% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $59.22 average price target, implying a 56.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Tilray (TLRY)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on Tilray today and set a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.43, close to its 52-week low of $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1465 out of 5939 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tilray is a Hold with an average price target of $15.75, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Hold rating on Aimmune Therapeutics today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aimmune Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.50, representing an 113.5% upside. In a report issued on February 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

