May 12, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD), Catalyst Pharma (NASDAQ: CPRX) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACADResearch Report), Catalyst Pharma (CPRXResearch Report) and Minerva Neurosciences (NERVResearch Report).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.84, close to its 52-week low of $19.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 47.2% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Bioxcel Therapeutics.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, a 55.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Catalyst Pharma (CPRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Catalyst Pharma today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Catalyst Pharma with a $7.17 average price target, which is a 57.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.23, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Minerva Neurosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

