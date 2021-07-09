July 9, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACADResearch Report) and AngioDynamics (ANGOResearch Report).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.70, close to its 52-week low of $19.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 51.9% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.30.

AngioDynamics (ANGO)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on AngioDynamics today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.32, close to its 52-week high of $28.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 74.7% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AngioDynamics with a $32.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

