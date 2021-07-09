Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD – Research Report) and AngioDynamics (ANGO – Research Report).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.70, close to its 52-week low of $19.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 51.9% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.30.

AngioDynamics (ANGO)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on AngioDynamics today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.32, close to its 52-week high of $28.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 74.7% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AngioDynamics with a $32.00 average price target.

