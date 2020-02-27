February 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD), Alcon (NYSE: ALC) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACADResearch Report), Alcon (ALCResearch Report) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPTResearch Report).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Charles Duncan from Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Duncan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 51.1% success rate. Duncan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $60.88 average price target, which is a 48.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Alcon (ALC)

Stephens analyst Chris Cooley maintained a Hold rating on Alcon today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.19, close to its 52-week high of $64.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 58.8% success rate. Cooley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Sientra, and Cutera.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alcon is a Hold with an average price target of $65.01, implying a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young reiterated a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics today and set a price target of $217.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 53.2% success rate. Young covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $200.94 average price target, which is a 74.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

