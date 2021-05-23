May 23, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO), Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEOResearch Report), Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETAResearch Report) and Harpoon Therapeutics (HARPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

In a report issued on May 18, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abeona Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

In a report issued on May 19, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Reata Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $110.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 47.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reata Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $205.75, which is an 80.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics on May 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 47.4% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Harpoon Therapeutics with a $33.20 average price target, representing a 62.6% upside. In a report issued on May 10, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

