Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL – Research Report) and Cocrystal Pharma (COCP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

In a report released today, Gal Munda from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on AbCellera Biologics, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.74, close to its 52-week low of $19.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Munda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 78.3% success rate. Munda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Procore Technologies Inc, Cadence Design, and Autodesk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbCellera Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.20.

Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

Noble Financial analyst Robert LeBoyer reiterated a Buy rating on Cocrystal Pharma today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, LeBoyer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 56.5% and a 49.3% success rate. LeBoyer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Anavex Life Sciences, and PDS Biotechnology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cocrystal Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50, implying a 233.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, H.C. Wainwright also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $4.00 price target.

