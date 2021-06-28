June 28, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AbCellera Biologics (ABCLResearch Report) and Cocrystal Pharma (COCPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

In a report released today, Gal Munda from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on AbCellera Biologics, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.74, close to its 52-week low of $19.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Munda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 78.3% success rate. Munda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Procore Technologies Inc, Cadence Design, and Autodesk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbCellera Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.20.

Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)

Noble Financial analyst Robert LeBoyer reiterated a Buy rating on Cocrystal Pharma today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, LeBoyer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 56.5% and a 49.3% success rate. LeBoyer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Anavex Life Sciences, and PDS Biotechnology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cocrystal Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50, implying a 233.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, H.C. Wainwright also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $4.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

