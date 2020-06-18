Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) and Neurocrine (NASDAQ: NBIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AbbVie (ABBV – Research Report), Tenet Healthcare (THC – Research Report) and Neurocrine (NBIX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

AbbVie (ABBV)

In a report issued on June 15, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.74, close to its 52-week high of $99.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.7% and a 30.0% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AbbVie with a $106.67 average price target, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on June 2, Argus Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tenet Healthcare (THC)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Tenet Healthcare on June 16 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.4% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tenet Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00, implying a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.27, close to its 52-week high of $128.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.77, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.