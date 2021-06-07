June 7, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) and NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Abbott Labs (ABTResearch Report) and NuVasive (NUVAResearch Report).

Abbott Labs (ABT)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 66.2% and a 61.6% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Abbott Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.69, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on NuVasive. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 57.3% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Organogenesis Holdings, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVasive with a $77.45 average price target, implying a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

