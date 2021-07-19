July 19, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Zurich Insurance Group (Other OTC: ZFSVF) and UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVFResearch Report) and UBS Group AG (UBSResearch Report).

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

UBS analyst William Hardcastle maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group on July 16 and set a price target of CHF465.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $394.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hardcastle is ranked #5660 out of 7586 analysts.

Zurich Insurance Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $464.09, implying a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF434.00 price target.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report issued on July 16, Amit Goel from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF13.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Goel is ranked #6642 out of 7586 analysts.

UBS Group AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.71.

