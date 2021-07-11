Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Zurich Insurance Group (Other OTC: ZFSVF) and Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF – Research Report) and Travelers Companies (TRV – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

RBC Capital analyst Kamran Hossain maintained a Hold rating on Zurich Insurance Group on July 9 and set a price target of CHF445.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $401.75.

Hossain has an average return of 17.8% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #2343 out of 7592 analysts.

Zurich Insurance Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $461.76.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Travelers Companies (TRV)

In a report issued on July 9, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Travelers Companies, with a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $153.33, close to its 52-week high of $162.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 59.4% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Travelers Companies with a $161.78 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.