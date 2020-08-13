Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Zurich Insurance Group (Other OTC: ZFSVF) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF – Research Report) and FlexShopper (FPAY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

Morgan Stanley analyst Jon Hocking maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group today and set a price target of CHF388.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $391.02.

Hocking has an average return of 18.6% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Hocking is ranked #3908 out of 6892 analysts.

Zurich Insurance Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $409.99, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF370.00 price target.

FlexShopper (FPAY)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on FlexShopper, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 49.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FlexShopper with a $4.25 average price target.

