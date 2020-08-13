August 13, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Zurich Insurance Group (Other OTC: ZFSVF) and Deutsche Wohnen (Other OTC: DWHHF)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVFResearch Report) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHFResearch Report).

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report released today, Edward Morris from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group, with a price target of CHF370.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $391.02.

Morris has an average return of 15.8% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is ranked #2984 out of 6892 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $409.99.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Jonathan Kownator maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Wohnen today and set a price target of EUR35.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.85, close to its 52-week high of $47.97.

Kownator has an average return of 6.0% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Kownator is ranked #1383 out of 6892 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Wohnen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.47.

