Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Zurich Insurance Group (Other OTC: ZFSVF) and Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB)By Carrie Williams
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF – Research Report) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB – Research Report).
Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)
RBC Capital analyst Kamran Hossain maintained a Hold rating on Zurich Insurance Group yesterday and set a price target of CHF430.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $410.40.
Hossain has an average return of 17.8% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.
According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #1772 out of 7459 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $453.21.
Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
In a report released yesterday, Eoin Mullany from Berenberg Bank maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.97.
According to TipRanks.com, Mullany is ranked #6957 out of 7459 analysts.
Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $11.01, implying a -10.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR10.50 price target.
