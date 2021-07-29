Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (NASDAQ: WSC), Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) and Visa (NYSE: V)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC – Research Report), Capital One Financial (COF – Research Report) and Visa (V – Research Report).

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Buy rating on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings on June 23 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.32, close to its 52-week high of $30.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Healthcare Services.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.75, a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Capital One Financial (COF)

In a report issued on July 22, David George from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Capital One Financial, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $161.39, close to its 52-week high of $168.00.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 69.7% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Associated Banc-Corp.

Capital One Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.59, representing an 12.0% upside. In a report issued on July 19, Odeon Capital Group LLC also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Visa (V)

In a report issued on July 22, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Visa, with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $246.94, close to its 52-week high of $252.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 79.1% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Visa with a $281.05 average price target, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $281.00 price target.

