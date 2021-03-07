Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on VICI Properties (VICI – Research Report) and AdaptHealth (AHCO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

VICI Properties (VICI)

In a report issued on March 4, Wes Golladay from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on VICI Properties, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.22, close to its 52-week high of $29.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, National Retail Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VICI Properties with a $31.50 average price target, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AdaptHealth (AHCO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell reiterated a Buy rating on AdaptHealth on March 4 and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 57.7% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as IQVIA Holdings, Syneos Health, and Owens & Minor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AdaptHealth with a $48.00 average price target, implying a 52.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.