Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Veritex (NASDAQ: VBTX) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Veritex (VBTX – Research Report) and Hims & Hers Health (HIMS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Veritex (VBTX)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose reiterated a Buy rating on Veritex on February 4 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.14, close to its 52-week high of $29.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 55.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veritex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

In a report issued on February 5, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.99, close to its 52-week high of $24.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Microsoft, and Qualcomm.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hims & Hers Health.

